A historic Habs first: A game sans les Quebecois

It's believed that since their first game in January of 1910, the Montreal Canadiens have had at least one Quebec born player in the lineup every night (or afternoon) they took the ice.

That streak came to an end Monday night in Montreal as the Habs hosted the Edmonton Oilers.

With Phillip Danault (Victoriaville) and Jonathan Drouin (Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts) both out of the lineup, it left Alex Belzile (Saint-Éloi) as the only hope to keep the streak alive. However Paul Byron's return to the lineup pushed the 29-year-old Quebecois to the taxi squad, marking the first time in the club's history it iced a team without a Quebec born player in the lineup.

The first ever only import game almost happened Saturday night when the Habs played the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Belzile was added to the lineup the morning of to keep the streak alive.

When asked about the end of the streak prior to the game, interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said it was the result of the circumstances, with two top players hurt, that's just how it is.