A holiday weekend unlike any other for Ukrainian Montrealers

It’s been a difficult holiday weekend for Ukrainian Montrealers, with many coming together for Sunday mass to celebrate as well as mourn.

Church leaders say the war overseas has brought the community closer together.

“People asking for a place to stay, some help, some simply came to sit and talk because it’s very stressful for them,” said Rev. Volodymyr Kushnir of the Saint Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. 

