A late night fire has destroyed a luxury home in Kanesatake

A fire broke out Thursday night in Kanesatake that consumed the luxury home of resident Sharon Simon.

Firefighters from Oka were called to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, and were joined by firefighters from three other municipalities. The fire engulfed the residence and was put out between 5 and 6 a.m. Friday.

No one was injured in the blaze, and the Oka fire department is labelling the fire as suspicious and transferred the file to the police. SQ spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon could not say much related to the fire, but that rumours are circulating about what caused it.

"We're dealing with some delicate matters around here," he said.

Sharon Simon (the grand chief's cousin) owns the property where the marijuana dispensary Herbal Solutions is located, but the grand chief could not say whether she owned the business.

Sharon Simon is currently on vacation. Her lawyer Franco Schiro told CTV News that his client had no threats against her and had issue with the fire department labelling the fire suspicious.

"She has no issues with anybody," he said. "She works and that's all."

Sharon Simon was arrested in 2006 along with around 35 other people as a result of Project Cleopatra, an SQ special investigation into marijuana trafficking. She was sentenced in 2007 to just under seven years in prison.

Her lawyer said she's paid her debt to society and that the fire at her residence had nothing to do with her past.

"Let the person live," said Schiro. "It's like picking on a person because of something in the past. She's a great mom. She's a great person. Anyone can make mistakes."