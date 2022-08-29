iHeartRadio
A look at Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade

image.jpg

Quebec's general election campaign has begun, and voters head to the polls on Oct. 3. Here's a look at Dominique Anglade, leader of the Quebec Liberal Party and the official Opposition.

Born: Jan. 31, 1974, in Montreal, Que.

Early years: Raised by her Haitian parents who often welcomed diverse people over to the family home, including politicians and members of women's groups. Anglade played badminton and swam regularly.

Education: Holds a Bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Polytechnique Montréal (1996) and a Master's degree in business administration from HEC Montréal business school (2003).

Family: Married to technology entrepreneur Helge Seetzen. They have three children: Michael, Clara, and Sophia.

Before politics: Known for her experience in consulting, management strategy, and business development. Named Young Global Leader by the Davos World Economic Forum (2014). She became CEO of Montreal International in 2015, a non-profit organization that attracts foreign direct investment.

Political record: Was formerly associated with the Coalition Avenir Québec before joining the Quebec Liberal Party in 2015. She served as economy minister under then-premier Philippe Couillard for two years. She was elected leader in 2020, making her the first woman to lead the Quebec Liberal party. She is also the first Black woman to lead a provincial party in Quebec.

Riding: Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne (southeast Montreal)

Quote: "People are extremely frustrated, not only the Anglophones, people in general. People are feeling we need to unite ourselves; we need to stop dividing ourselves because what's ahead of us is going to be a tough period in terms of the economy."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022. 

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade poses in front of her campaign bus during an interview, Monday, August 29, 2022 in Quebec City. Quebecers are going to the polls for a general election on Oct. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot

