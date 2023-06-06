A man, 25, was electrocuted and died while working in Laval
A 25-year-old man has died after being electrocuted while working at a private residence in Laval on Tuesday morning.
Laval police (SPL) said that a call came in around 6:50 a.m. reporting that a man was injured while working on a sprinkler system in a yard behind a residence on des Prairies Boulevard near Dussault Avenue in the Laval-des-Rapides sector.
"The theory is that he was electrocuted, and he fell close to the water," said SPL spokesperson Erika Landry.
- READ MORE: CTVNewsMontreal.ca's continued coverage of crime and policing in the Greater Montreal Area
The man was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
Since the injury is work-related, Landry said the workers' health and safety board - CNESST - will be involved.
The SPL will assist CNESST investigators.