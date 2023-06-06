iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A man, 25, was electrocuted and died while working in Laval


A Laval police badge is shown in Laval, Que, Thursday, February 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A 25-year-old man has died after being electrocuted while working at a private residence in Laval on Tuesday morning.

Laval police (SPL) said that a call came in around 6:50 a.m. reporting that a man was injured while working on a sprinkler system in a yard behind a residence on des Prairies Boulevard near Dussault Avenue in the Laval-des-Rapides sector.

"The theory is that he was electrocuted, and he fell close to the water," said SPL spokesperson Erika Landry. 

The man was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Since the injury is work-related, Landry said the workers' health and safety board - CNESST - will be involved.

The SPL will assist CNESST investigators.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*