Man and woman fatally stabbed inside Montreal taxi early Friday morning

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man and a woman in their 40s were stabbed and killed and found in a taxi.

A man and a woman were stabbed and killed in Montreal Friday morning and discovered in a taxi in the St-Leonard borough.

Montreal police have not identified the victims, both in their 40s, but are working on the hypotheses that it is either a double-homicide or a homicide followed by a suicide.

"Investigators will try to identify positively the two people inside the vehicle," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police say a citizen called 911 after discovering the bodies in a taxi around 5:25 a.m. on the corner of Dujarie and Le Courbusier streets near Pie-XII Park.

Police pronounced both people dead upon arriving on the scene.

An SPVM technician is on the scene, and the investigation is continuing to shed light on what happened.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood.

-- more details to follow.

