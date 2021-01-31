iHeartRadio
-16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A man and woman in their 60s have died after a house fire in Quebec, police investigating

A fire in Joliette, Quebec has claimed the lives of a man and a woman in their 60s. Police are investigating. SOURCE: Spotted Incendie/Facebook

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is investigating a fire that claimed the lives of a couple in their 60s on Saturday in Joliette, in the Lanaudiere region, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

Firefighters rescued the man and woman from their burning home, but they were in critical condition when transported to a hospital, where they, unfortunately, died at the end of the afternoon.

A fire in Joliette has claimed the lives of a couple in their 60s. SOURCE: SPOTTED INCENDIE / ÉVÈNEMENTS MAJEURS / AFFAIRES POLICIÈRES

Emergency services had received a call for a single-family house on fire Saturday morning, around 4:10 a.m., on Henri Dunant Place.

"The cause of the fire is for the moment unknown, but fire technicians from the SQ went to analyze the scene," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Catherine Bernard.

The investigation into the causes of the fire is also still ongoing in collaboration with the coroner's office.

The victims' identities have not been released.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error