A man capsized his canoe and likely drowned in Lake Nominingue in Quebec Laurentians

A man likely drowned Sunday morning in the waters of Lake Nominingue in the Laurentians when the canoe he was in capsized.

Police officers from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. for a canoe that had capsized with two men on board, in Nominingue about two hours north of Montreal.

"One of the two men managed to swim to shore and contact emergency services, but the second man did not resurface," said SQ spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville.

Firefighters are on site with boats and SQ water teams. Police officers are patrolling the shoreline in the area. An investigator was dispatched to the scene.

Police were unable to confirm by noon whether the missing man was wearing a life jacket, but "it is safe to assume he was not wearing one as he has not surfaced," said Dorsainville.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 1, 2021.