A man died after an ATV accident in Quebec City

The driver of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) died following a serious collision on Saturday evening in the Val-Bélair sector of Quebec City.

The Quebec City Police Department (SPVQ) reported that they were called to intervene around 6 p.m. on Sainte-Geneviève Rd. near de l'Alouette St.

"According to our initial information, the driver of the four-wheeled motorized all-terrain vehicle collided with the rear of a vehicle parked on the side of Sainte-Geneviève road," said SPVQ spokesperson David Pelletier. "The driver is a man in his 40s. He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he died in the evening."

Forensic identification experts and investigators from the Major Crime Unit were dispatched to the scene to investigate the accident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 16, 2021.