A man died after being hit by a tow truck in a parking lot

A 57-year-old man was hit by a tow truck in a parking lot in St. Michel Friday night and died as a result of his injuries in hospital.

According to the SPVM, a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. reported the man was hit by a tow truck driven by a 20-year-old man.

When police arrived, the older man was unconscious on the ground and the driver was suffering from nervous shock.

The older man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The driver of the flatbed-style towtruck declined medical transport.

A premilinary police investigation of the scene suggests that the back of the truck clipped the man as he was walking in the parking lot on St. Michel Blvd. near Industrial Blvd.

The SPVM is analysing the scene for more information.