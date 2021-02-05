A man has barricaded himself in his residence since Thursday: Quebec provincial police

A man who police say has mental health issues has been barricaded in a residence in central Berthierville, in the Lanaudiere region about an hour northeast of Montreal, since 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said it is not able to give many details on this case in order not to interfere with operations aimed at convincing the individual to surrender without incident.

Police do not know if he is armed.

The residence is located on Montcalm St., near the intersection of Route 158 which leads to Route 138 which runs along the north shore of the St. Lawrence River.

The security perimeter erected by the police also caused the closure of a section of Route 158 in Berthierville; a detour was organized for motorists.

The SQ believes that the barricaded man is alone, but four or five people from the neighbourhood had to be evacuated from their homes due to the deployment of the police operation.

It is not known whether the police were able to enter into verbal communication with the man.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021.