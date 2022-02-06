A man has died after a head-on collision in Saint-Come, Que.

A man in his 40s succumbed to his injuries and died following an accident Saturday evening in Saint-Come, about an hour and a half north of Montreal.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred on Route 343 around 7 p.m.

"For a reason that remains unexplained at this time, a vehicle travelling southbound veered from its lane and hit a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. A third vehicle that was unable to slow down was also involved," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Marythé Bolduc.

The driver of the vehicle that veered out of his lane was in critical condition when paramedics arrived and transported to a hospital. He later died in the hospital.

The others did not require an ambulance.

The SQ said speed may have been a contributing factor to the accident.

A collision patrol officer was deployed to the scene in the evening to investigate. Route 343 was closed in both directions between Grand-Beloeil Rd. and Route 347.

