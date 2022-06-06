iHeartRadio
A man has died after crashing into a tree in Louiseville, Que.

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A 41-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle in Louiseville, Quebec, on Sunday.

The driver reportedly hit a tree on Grande Carrière Rd. at about 5:30 p.m. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Trois-Rivières Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

A patrol officer specialized in collision investigation was called to the scene to investigate the accident.

Traffic was partially blocked on the road after the accident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 5, 2022.

