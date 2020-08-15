iHeartRadio
A man has died after driving off the road and flipping his car in rural Quebec

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A man was found dead after his car went off the road Friday evening in Saint-Neree, in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region, about an hour southeast from Quebec City.

At around 9.45 p.m., the police were called concerning a vehicle that was found upside down, near the 8th Rd.

According to the Surete du Quebec, it seems that the vehicle struck a tree, for reasons still unknown.

When the police arrived, there was no one inside the vehicle and the body of a man was found behind it.

The police investigation will try to determine the particulars of the accident and if people were involved.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2020.

