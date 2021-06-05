iHeartRadio
A man has died after falling asleep at the wheel of a cube van and crashing in Quebec

Surete du Quebec

A man was killed after apparently falling asleep at the wheel of a cube van and crashing in Saguenay, Quebec.

The accident occurred early Saturday morning on Highway 175, which connects Saguenay to Quebec City through the Laurentian Wildlife Reserve.

"Around 5 a.m. this morning, police officers from the MRC du Fjord were called to kilometre-188 of Highway 175, northbound," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

The driver was a man in his 40s who was alone in the vehicle, and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. His death was confirmed a few hours later, according to police.

An SQ officer specialized in collision investigation was called to the scene as well as a team from Urgence-Environnement for a diesel spill.

"The hypothesis is that the driver fell asleep at the wheel. So far, this is the most plausible hypothesis," said Dorsainville.

The SQ investigation continues.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 5, 2021.

