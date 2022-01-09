A man has died after his car flips on the Metropolitan Expressway

A person has died and another injured after the vehicle they were in flipped on the Metropolitan Expressway in Montreal Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 9:55 p.m. on Highway 40 East (the Metropolitan) at Pie-IX Blvd.

According to the Sureté du Québec (SQ), the vehicle hit an impact buffer that separates the highway from the exit ramp at that location.

A second vehicle was involved in the accident.

The driver was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle, so firefighters were tasked with extracating him from the wreck late in the evening with the help of the jaws of life.

"The death of a 41-year-old man was unfortunately noted on the scene," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Marythé Bolduc on Sunday morning.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but his condition has stabalized.

No one was injured in the second vehicle. The area was closed to traffic late this evening and reopened around 3 a.m.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 8, 2022.