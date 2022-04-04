iHeartRadio
A man in his 30s is dead after a road accident in Monteregie, Quebec

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A man in his 30s lost his life Sunday morning following a road accident in Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford, about an hour east of Montreal, in Montérégie.

The accident occurred on Route 235, before 9 a.m.

The victim was alone in his vehicle at the time of the crash. Jaws of life were required to remove him from the car, said the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The man was unconscious when police arrived on the scene and in critical condition. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later in the morning.

A patrol officer specialized in collision investigation was mandated to clarify the causes and circumstances of the accident. The SQ is not ruling out any hypothesis at this time.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 3, 2022.

