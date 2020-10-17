iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A man in his 30s was thrown from his vehicle and killed on a Quebec road

Surete du Quebec

A 36-year-old man lost his life in a traffic accident Saturday morning in Hope Town, in Quebec's Gaspe.

The police were alerted around 5 a.m. after a car went off the road on Route 132.

The driver, who was alone, was travelling westbound and wound up in a ditch, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

The man was reportedly thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

A patroller specializing in collision investigation is working the case. The possible causes of the accident are not yet known.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error