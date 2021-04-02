iHeartRadio
A man in his 50s was seriously injured early Friday morning in residential fire

image.png

A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital after being pulled from his burning home on Friday night in south-central Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) said late last night that the man was in critical but stable condition.

The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. in the apartment building on d'Iberville Street, near the intersection of Ontario Street East in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Upon arrival, firefighters from the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SSIM) found the man unconscious. He was transported to safety by ambulance crews.

The fire did not spread and was limited to the victim's home. No evacuation was carried out and there were no other injuries.

Firefighters were unable to determine the cause of the fire, so they referred the investigation to the SPVM's arson squad.

By the end of the night, traffic was back on D'Iberville St.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2021.

