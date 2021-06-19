A man in his 80s has drowned after falling from a boat in Quebec

An octogenarian drowned after falling from a rowboat in Chute-des-Passes, near Saint-Ludger-de-Milot, in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, about three hours north of Quebec City.

Around 10:45 a.m., emergency services went to the Alex Lake area after a man fell into the water.

The 81-year-old man was accompanied by a woman who managed to swim to shore after the boat capsized.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) and the local fire department searched the lake and around 3 p.m., and the man was located.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Neither the man nor the woman was wearing a life jacket when the boat capsized.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 18, 2021.