A man is dead after crashing his Jeep on a Quebec road

A man in his 20s died when he lost control of his vehicle and swerved on a curve and crashed Saturday night in La Tuque, Haute-Mauricie.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported that emergency services were called to Fitzpatrick Rd. at about 3:45 a.m. after being informed by a person who heard a horn honking.

"Two nearby Canadian National Railway workers went to the Jeep vehicle on its roof," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A collision investigator was dispatched in the morning to analyze the scene and attempt to shed light on the accident.

"The crash occurred on a very slight curve," said Bilodeau.

Police are waiting for information from the coroner's office. Several hypotheses are still being studied to explain the causes and circumstances of the crash.

"For example, a toxicological analysis could be requested on the victim's body to make sure that there were no drugs and/or alcohol," said Bilodeau.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 7, 2021.