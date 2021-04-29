iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A man is recovering after being stabbed Wednesday night in Montreal, no arrests

Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the upper body in the LaSalle borough of Montreal on April 28, 2021. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A young man was stabbed during an argument in the garage of a southwest Montreal apartment building late Wednesday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that the 25-year-old man suffered upper-body injuries, but his life is not in danger.

A 911 call informed police of the altercation shortly before 10 p.m.

The building is located on LaSalle Blvd., near the intersection of 90th Ave., in the LaSalle borough.

As of Friday morning, police had not made any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first reported April 29, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error