A man is recovering after being stabbed Wednesday night in Montreal, no arrests

A young man was stabbed during an argument in the garage of a southwest Montreal apartment building late Wednesday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that the 25-year-old man suffered upper-body injuries, but his life is not in danger.

A 911 call informed police of the altercation shortly before 10 p.m.

The building is located on LaSalle Blvd., near the intersection of 90th Ave., in the LaSalle borough.

As of Friday morning, police had not made any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first reported April 29, 2021.