A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed Boxing Day morning

Montreal police file photo (CTV Montreal / Daniel J. Rowe)

A 911 call came into Montreal police (SPVM) shortly after 7 a.m. after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in a residence in Montreal's Southwest borough.

Officers arrived at the residence on Sainte-Marguerite Street and found the man conscious with a stab wound to his upper body.

He was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, police say.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said the victim knew his alleged attacker, who fled the scene before police arrived.

A police investigation is continuing.

"At the moment we still don't know the circumstances of the event," said Chevrefils.

Chevrefils said an investigation is ongoing and officers will speak to the victim once his health stabilizes.  

