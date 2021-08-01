A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Montreal parking lot

A man in his 50s was injured in an assault with a weapon Saturday night in a parking lot in Montreal's Southwest borough.

Several 911 calls around 9:30 p.m. reported what looked like a fight in Angrignon Park, near de la Vérendrye and Trinitaires boulevards.

When Montreal police (SPVM) arrived, the suspect had fled.

However, they found the victim, a 53-year-old male, with upper-body injuries.

"He was conscious and had upper body injuries from a sharp object," said SPVM spokesperson Constable Caroline Chèvrefils.

The man was conscious when he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The circumstances of this assault are unknown at this time. The scene has been secured for investigators and forensic identification technicians to analyze the scene and attempt to understand the exact circumstances of this assault," said Chèvrefils.

Witnesses were interviewed by police, but no arrests were made.

The investigation by the SPVM continues.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 1, 2021.