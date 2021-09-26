A man known to police was shot three times in Repentigny, Que.

A man in his 30s was shot late Sunday afternoon in Repentigny, but his life is not believed to be in danger.

The victim was transported to a Montreal hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Repentigny Police Department (SPVR).

The 34-year-old man, who is known to the police, was hit by three bullets.

He is not cooperating with investigators.

"We have a good idea of what might have happened, but for the moment the investigation is ongoing," said SPVR spokesperson Bruno Marier.

No further details about the circumstances of the shooting have been released, so as not to impede the work of investigators.

Police were alerted at 5:17 p.m. that gunshots were heard on La Matapédia St.

Officers canvassed the neighbourhood for witnesses during the evening while a crime scene technician examined the scene.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with this incident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 26, 2021.