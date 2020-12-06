A man known to the police was shot multiple times in his Montreal North residence

A man was at home when he was shot multiple times but survived on Saturday evening in the Montreal North borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) reports that the victim is 49 years old and known to the police.

There is only one suspect in this case.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said that a call was received around 10:20 p.m. to report a person injured by gunshot wounds in a house on Balzac Ave., near the intersection of Amos St. in Montreal North.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim, who had several upper-body injuries.

The man was conscious and taken to the hospital, where there is no fear for his life.

"According to initial report, the suspect was outside in front of the residence and fired at the front door of the house where the victim was. He fled in an unknown direction before the police arrived," said Chevrefils.

The motives or events leading to the shooting are unknown at the moment.

The crime scene was protected to allow investigators and forensic identification technicians to analyze it. A canine unit was requested on the scene.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.