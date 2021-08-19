A man was arrested after northeast Montreal residents reported hearing gunshots

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the possibility that gunshots were fired mid-evening Wednesday in northeast Montreal.

A suspect was arrested, but investigators had not yet been able to interview him several hours after his arrest.

No injuries were reported.

The SPVM was alerted by 911 calls around 9 p.m. reporting gunshots ringing out on 41st Ave., near the intersection of Maurice-Duplessis Blvd., in Rivière-des-Prairies (RDP).

Upon arrival at the scene, SPVM officers observed a suspect fleeing on foot. After chasing him briefly, they arrested him.

The 22-year-old man was not injured, but police deemed it necessary to transport him to a hospital, even though he was not injured.

Meanwhile, other officers found what appeared to be a firearm in the vicinity and analysis confirmed this fact.

The SPVM canine squad was also called in to inspect the area.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in Quebec Court on Thursday afternoon. The SPVM did not specify the charges, leaving it to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) to determine them.

Several shootings have occurred in RDP residential areas in recent months, including one that left three people dead and two injured on Aug. 2.

Two days later, authorities announced the formation of a team composed of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the SPVM to fight gun trafficking and related crimes.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced the creation of a joint committee with the City of Montreal to develop a comprehensive crime prevention strategy with community stakeholders.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Aug. 19, 2021.