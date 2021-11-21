A man was electrocuted and killed at work while pruning south of Montreal

A work accident in the municipality of Saint-Rémi on Montreal's South Shore in the Montérégie region has caused the death of a man in his 50s.

The accident occurred on Saturday mid-afternoon.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the worker made contact with an electrical wire while he was pruning on Saint-Louis St.

An investigator and forensic identification technicians with the collaboration of the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) are analyzing the scene in order to establish the causes and exact circumstances surrounding the event.

The investigation is ongoing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 20, 2021.