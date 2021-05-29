A man was killed and one injured after driving into a streetlight

One man was killed and another was in critical condition Friday night after colliding with a streetlight in the Montreal North borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the two men were in a vehicle that ended up on a median on Leger Blvd. at about 8:30 p.m.

They were both found unconscious in the street not far from Lantheir Ave.

"The passenger succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He was 46 years old," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "This 13 the 13th person to lose his life in a collision on the territory served by the SPVM."

The 27-year-old driver remains in critical condition.

The collision is attributed to a loss of control of the vehicle, according to the SPVM.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 29, 2021.