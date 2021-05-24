iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A man was seriously injured after an ATV accident in the Laurentians

Surete du Quebec

A man is in critical condition after crashing his ATV on Sunday in Kiamika, in the Laurentians, about two hours north of Ottawa.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers out of the Antoine-Labelle MRC were called around 7:15 p.m. about a man who was trapped under his ATV, on trail number 53, near Chapleau Rd.

The victim left his residence alone, early in the morning, and was expected to return during the day, the SQ reported.

When he did not come back at the end of the afternoon, his relatives became worried and a friend of the family went to look for him. The friend found the man lying under his ATV.

He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

A collision investigator was called to the scene to conduct an analysis.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2021. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error