A man was shot in Montreal's Plateau borough

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Montreal.

According to initial reports from the police (SPVM), a 911 call came in at 2:10 p.m. about a man being shot near the corner of Mount Royal Ave. East near Parthanais St. The victim suffered a wound to his leg.

An SPVM spokesperson said the 26-year-old victim was not cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have yet been made.

Mount Royal is closed in both directions between Parthenais and Messier as police search for evidence. A K9 unit and forensic team have been dispatched to the scene.