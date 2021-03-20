iHeartRadio
A man was shot in Montreal's Plateau borough

Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Montreal.

According to initial reports from the police (SPVM), a 911 call came in at 2:10 p.m. about a man being shot near the corner of Mount Royal Ave. East near Parthanais St. The victim suffered a wound to his leg.

An SPVM spokesperson said the 26-year-old victim was not cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have yet been made. 

Mount Royal is closed in both directions between Parthenais and Messier as police search for evidence. A K9 unit and forensic team have been dispatched to the scene. 

