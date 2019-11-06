A man was stabbed following a fight downtown
MONTREAL - Two men fought and one of them was stabbed on Wednesday in downtown Montreal.
An altercation between two men escalated around 10:30 p.m., Montreal police said. One man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.
An injured man in his 30s was transported to the hospital. He was conscious.
Montreal police erected a perimeter in the area and are investigating.
Latest Audio
-
-
-
Mulcair: Trudeau should want to keep Scheer around
Tom Mulcair with some shrewd tactical advice for PM Trudeau.