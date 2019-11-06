iHeartRadio
-11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A man was stabbed following a fight downtown

Police search the scene after a stabbing downtown. (photo: Cosmo Santamaria / CTV Montreal)

MONTREAL - Two men fought and one of them was stabbed on Wednesday in downtown Montreal.

An altercation between two men escalated around 10:30 p.m., Montreal police said. One man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

An injured man in his 30s was transported to the hospital. He was conscious.

Montreal police erected a perimeter in the area and are investigating.

Stormwatch sidebar
Stormwatch CJAD
YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error