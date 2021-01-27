A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Place Emilie-Gamelin

By Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Place Emilie-Gamelin on Wednesday.

The incident happened at 4:20 p.m. Police said an argument between two homeless men turned violent.

No arrests have yet been made and police said they are searching for the attacker.

Police did not have information on the victim's condition but said he suffered injuries to his upper body and was conscious while being transported to hospital.

A perimeter has been erected around the crime scene.