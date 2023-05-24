A man who killed three women in Quebec dies in custody

A man convicted of murdering three women in Quebec’s Mauricie region near Shawinigan in 2017 has died in custody.

Sylvain Duquette died of natural causes earlier this week at La Macaza Institution, north of Mont-Tremblant, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A coroner’s inquest will still be held into the circumstances of his death, said the CSC in a release on Wednesday.

Duquette was sentenced to life in prison after he went on a vicious rampage in Saint-Gerard-des-Laurentides on April 5, 2017.

He tortured his father, Claude Duquette, then shot and killed his stepmother, Jocelyne Pellerin. Duquette then drove to a neighbouring village, where he killed his sister-in-law Denise Hallé and her cousin, Janet Toupin-Lauzon.

In an outburst in court during his trial, Duquette justified the killings by arguing his family had rejected him, until the judge ordered him to remain quiet.

Duquette was 57.