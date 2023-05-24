iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A man who killed three women in Quebec dies in custody


Sylvain Duquette appeared at the Shawinigan courthouse Thursday to face the charges.

A man convicted of murdering three women in Quebec’s Mauricie region near Shawinigan in 2017 has died in custody.

Sylvain Duquette died of natural causes earlier this week at La Macaza Institution, north of Mont-Tremblant, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A coroner’s inquest will still be held into the circumstances of his death, said the CSC in a release on Wednesday.

Duquette was sentenced to life in prison after he went on a vicious rampage in Saint-Gerard-des-Laurentides on April 5, 2017.

He tortured his father, Claude Duquette, then shot and killed his stepmother, Jocelyne Pellerin. Duquette then drove to a neighbouring village, where he killed his sister-in-law Denise Hallé and her cousin, Janet Toupin-Lauzon.

In an outburst in court during his trial, Duquette justified the killings by arguing his family had rejected him, until the judge ordered him to remain quiet.

Duquette was 57.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*