A million Quebecers suffer from work-related musculoskeletal disorders

A study published this week by the Institut national de sante publique du Quebec (INSPQ) reveals that nearly one million workers in Quebec - one in four - suffer from non-traumatic work-related musculoskeletal disorders.

The study, which was carried out in 2014 and 2015, found that that women were more affected than men: 31 per cent of them reported suffering from such disorders compared to 20 per cent of men.

Among those most affected, regardless of gender, are workers aged 45 and over and those who see themselves as financially poor.

The 33-page study also found that there is a very strong association between these work-related disorders and exposure to a high level of physical exertion such as load handling, repetitive gestures and restrictive postures.

The results also show that people exposed to high organizational and psychosocial exertions, such as a heavy workload, little recognition at work or psychological harassment, have a higher probability of suffering from musculoskeletal disorders of non-traumatic, work-related origin.

This probability increases when a person is exposed to both physical and psychological demands. These disorders are also strongly associated with work-related psychological distress.

The study is based on data from the 2014-2015 Quebec Population Health Survey as well as new data related to occupational health.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.