A missing 13-year-old girl has been found
A 13-year-old girl who had been missing since Sunday evening has been found safe and sound, Longueuil police said on Monday evening.
Officers found the girl, Aly Sotomayor Flores, in Brossard.
Latest Audio
-
-
Try a unique poutine from some of the city’s coolest restaurants!
Kelly and Shaun discuss their favorite Super Bowl snacks and take your calls and cofounder of La Poutine Week Na'eem Adam joins Montreal Eats to discuss a poutine that you may want to keep your eye on this week!
-
The Car Show - February 1
The Car Show - February 1