A missing 13-year-old girl has been found

Aly Sotomayor Flores (Longueuil Police)

A 13-year-old girl who had been missing since Sunday evening has been found safe and sound, Longueuil police said on Monday evening.

Officers found the girl, Aly Sotomayor Flores, in Brossard.

