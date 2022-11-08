A monstrous hobby: CTV Montreal assignment editor unwinds by painting models

CTV News Montreal assignment editor Derek Conlon has a stressful job – and the way he relaxes is downright monstrous.

During the workday, Conlon is always busy, serving as the engine of the newsroom and staying in constant contact with reporters in the field.





"You have to make sure you have the right stories covered each and every day. You have to make sure that the reporters and the camera operators have all the information they need in order to tell the best possible stories for the newsroom," he said.

Because of the nature of the job, Conlon says he needs a way to unwind in his home life.

Enter the monsters.





Since the age of five, Conlon has been painting life-like model monsters, characters from films throughout the decades.

"It's all about capturing reality, but faking reality at the same time. You can play with the colours. There's no wrong choice – it's your choice. Can you make it come to life?" he said. "You're telling a story with the paint and telling a story with that character."

It’s very therapeutic and helps people forget about a tough day, he said.







"It really does help people to focus on something new, to reach deep into their soul, really, and look for that creative aspect, that creative part of themselves and let that part come out."

For Conlon, it's a hobby that has grown into a collection of hundreds of characters.

"They are everywhere on every floor of the house and every nook and every cranny, on every bookcase, on every shelf, tucked away someplace," he said.





But there are still dozens of kits in boxes waiting for when he retires.

"So that I'll have something to do in my golden years," he said.







Watch the video above by CTV Montreal's Dave Touniou for the full story and to see more of Derek's work. Written for CTVNewsMontreal.ca by Amy Luft.