A mother and her 8-year-old son have died after a head-on collision south of Montreal

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A mother and her son died from their injuries in the hours following a violent head-on collision that occurred Saturday night in the municipality of Ange-Gardien, in the Montérégie region, south of Montreal.

The collision between a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) occurred on Route 235, near the intersection of Seraphine Rd. It was reported to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) around 7:15 p.m.

Preliminary information provided by police indicates that the SUV veered out of its lane and collided with the truck.

"Under the force of the impact, the car caught fire and the two occupants in the vehicle were seriously injured," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau. "Unfortunately, the 45-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son were later pronounced dead at the hospital."

The driver of the truck was a 38-year-old male who was the only person in the vehicle. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was also transported to the hospital.

Police said it was raining at the time of the collision and the roadway was wet.

Collision officers and investigators were dispatched to the scene to try to shed light on the accident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 16, 2021. 

