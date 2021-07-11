iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A motorcyclist has died after being hit by a car in Lanaudiere

Surete du Quebec

A motorcyclist died early Saturday afternoon after he was hit by a car attempting to make a turn from Route 348 in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, in Lanaudiere, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

According to the Surete du Quebec (SQ), the motorist was trying to make a left turn towards Saint-Cleophas Street, but did not see the motorcyclist who was travelling west on Route 348.

"Resuscitation was attempted on the motorcyclist, but to no avail," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

The motorist was transported by ambulance to a hospital for nervous shock.

An investigation is underway, but the police believe that "there is no criminal element at first glance."

Traffic was diverted in the afternoon to allow police to work the scene.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 10, 2021.

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error