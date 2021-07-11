A motorcyclist has died after being hit by a car in Lanaudiere

A motorcyclist died early Saturday afternoon after he was hit by a car attempting to make a turn from Route 348 in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, in Lanaudiere, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

According to the Surete du Quebec (SQ), the motorist was trying to make a left turn towards Saint-Cleophas Street, but did not see the motorcyclist who was travelling west on Route 348.

"Resuscitation was attempted on the motorcyclist, but to no avail," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

The motorist was transported by ambulance to a hospital for nervous shock.

An investigation is underway, but the police believe that "there is no criminal element at first glance."

Traffic was diverted in the afternoon to allow police to work the scene.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 10, 2021.