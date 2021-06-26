A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec

A 57-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision that occurred Friday night in the Saint-Louis-de-France sector of Trois-Rivieres, in the Mauricie region between Quebec City and Montreal.

For a reason still unknown, the man lost control of his motorcycle around midnight while driving north on Thibeau Blvd., the Trois-Rivieres Police Department (DPTR) reported.

The victim then collided with a car travelling southbound.

"Under the force of the impact, the car rolled over and came to rest on the ground," said in a release the DPTR.

The two occupants of the vehicle, both in their 20s, did not suffer serious injuries but were taken to hospital for treatment of nervous shock. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A section of Thibeau Blvd. was closed until 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning to allow investigators from the DPTR and the Surete du Quebec to analyze the scene to understand the causes and circumstances of the accident.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 26, 2021.