A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after an accident south of Quebec City

Surete du Quebec

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after an accident on Highway 73 northbound in the Beauceville area of the Chaudiere-Appalaches region, about an hour-and-a-half south of Quebec City, on Friday evening.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) police officers from the MRC de La Nouvelle-Beauce were called at approximately 7:30 p.m. regarding a motorcyclist who had gone off the road.

At the scene, they discovered the motorcyclist alone, lying on the ground.

"He suffered serious injuries and we fear for his life," said SQ spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville on Friday evening.

An investigation is underway to try to understand the circumstances of this accident.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 21, 2021.

