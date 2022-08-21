iHeartRadio
A party turned tragic at Lake Kenogami in Saguenay, Que.

Lake Kenogami in Quebec. SOURCE: SEPAQ

The search resumed Sunday morning for a person missing since the day before in the waters of Lake Kenogami in Saguenay, Que.

According to preliminary information, some people were partying on a wakeboard when one of them plunged into the water and never came up to the surface.

Saguenay Police Department officers received an emergency call "for a drowning" at Lake Kenogami around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

Marc Simard, spokesperson for the Saguenay Police, said that police and firefighters conducted a search with boats until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Divers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were called in to assist and were expected to be on the scene Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2022.  

12

