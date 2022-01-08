A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck north of Montreal

A pickup truck hit a pedestrian on L'Annonciation North St. in Rivière-Rouge in the Upper Laurentians on Friday evening.

According to information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, died of his injuries at the hospital later that evening after being struck around 5:30 p.m.

Both the driver of the truck and the pedestrian were heading in the same direction. The man was walking on the side of the road, which has no sidewalk, according to the SQ.

SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the area is only "lit in places, so at major intersections and not necessarily where the collision occurred."

"At first glance, the driver of the pickup truck simply did not see the pedestrian," said Bilodeau.

The pickup truck driver was treated for shock on the scene but was not transported to a hospital.

Authorities confirmed the man was not driving while impaired.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 7, 2022.