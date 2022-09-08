A PQ government would give 'real freedom of speech' to its members

If he becomes premier of Quebec, Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he would give more freedom of speech to his members.

The PQ leader made the proposal on Thursday, saying he would implement a series of measures to rebalance powers in the hands of the premier.

Among other things, St-Pierre Plamondon says he wants to strengthen the idea of checks and balances by creating a parliamentary budget officer position and doubling the Auditor General's budget and resources.

The PQ says it also wants to give "real freedom of speech" to members who are not ministers on issues in their ridings.

"There will always be some form of party line but right now, we can't talk about the problems in our riding. If we do not name the problems, how do you want us to solve them?" said St-Pierre Plamondon at a press briefing at the National Assembly in Quebec City.

The sovereignist party says it also wants to separate the department of public health and the government.

In addition, the PQ is proposing introducing a citizens' question period at least once per parliamentary session, as well as one addressed solely to the premier every week.

The PQ says it also wants to reform the Act respecting Access to Documents held by Public Bodies and the Protection of Personal Information.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2022.