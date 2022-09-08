iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A PQ government would give 'real freedom of speech' to its members

image.jpg

If he becomes premier of Quebec, Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he would give more freedom of speech to his members.

The PQ leader made the proposal on Thursday, saying he would implement a series of measures to rebalance powers in the hands of the premier.

Among other things, St-Pierre Plamondon says he wants to strengthen the idea of checks and balances by creating a parliamentary budget officer position and doubling the Auditor General's budget and resources.

The PQ says it also wants to give "real freedom of speech" to members who are not ministers on issues in their ridings.

"There will always be some form of party line but right now, we can't talk about the problems in our riding. If we do not name the problems, how do you want us to solve them?" said St-Pierre Plamondon at a press briefing at the National Assembly in Quebec City.

The sovereignist party says it also wants to separate the department of public health and the government.

In addition, the PQ is proposing introducing a citizens' question period at least once per parliamentary session, as well as one addressed solely to the premier every week.

The PQ says it also wants to reform the Act respecting Access to Documents held by Public Bodies and the Protection of Personal Information.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*