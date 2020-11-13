A Quebec man has died in a single-vehicle, early morning accident

A 62-year-old driver lost his life in a road accident early Friday morning in Denholm, Quebec about 70 kilometres north of Gatineau.

According to the Surete du Quebec (SQ), the motorist lost control of his vehicle around 1:15 a.m. for an unknown reason while driving on Chemin du Poisson Blanc. The car flipped and rolled off the road before coming to a stop.

The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and police confirmed his death later Friday morning.

No other automobile was involved in the tragedy.

At daybreak, the SQ was not yet able to explain what caused the accident.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.