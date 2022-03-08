iHeartRadio
A Quebec program is creating incentives to hire women in science and technology

File image of engineer working on aircraft. (Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels)

Quebec is changing some rules in a program to make it easier to hire women in the so-called STEM fields: science, technology, engineering and math.

Labour and Employment Minister Jean Boulet said on Tuesday that women are still underrepresented in these sectors, making up about 20 per cent of the workforce, and have been for years.

To encourage hiring women in these sectors, criteria for the Short-Term Training Program for engineering and information technology internships will be modified. Companies will also be eligible for a $25,000 reimbursement for salaries, up from $20,000.

Also, mentors' salaries may be covered up to $150 per hour.

Similarly, project promotion costs may be reimbursed up to 10 per cent of the cost of the grant.

And training costs to integrate good practices in women's integration can be reimbursed.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 8, 2022.

