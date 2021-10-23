A rainy, chilly week in store for Montreal

After a chilly Friday night, Montreal’s weekend got off to a cloudy start, with single-digit temperature days expected throughout the week.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast to remain all day on Saturday. Temperatures won’t go above seven degrees.

The cloud cover should break after midnight, and sunny skies are expected to return on Sunday with a high of 11.

The workweek will be a wet one.

Rain is set to begin on Monday with a high of seven.

The drizzle should continue into Tuesday (high of nine) and turn to showers on Wednesday.

High winds are also expected on Wednesday. Hold on to your umbella.

By Thursday, rain will be replaced with a mix of sun and cloud and a week-high of 13 degrees.

A 60 per cent chance of showers is forecast for Friday.