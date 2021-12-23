A 'right to privacy?': Quebec man raises alarm over unvaccinated cleaner in elderly mother's home

A Quebec man whose elderly mother has been receiving housekeeping services through a CLSC says he was shocked to discover that the woman who’s been regularly cleaning her home for two years is unvaccinated.

Richard Dufour grew up in Verdun, where his 92-year-old mother, who is visually impaired, still lives.

Two years ago, he organized a cleaning service through the CLSC in Saint-Henri to clean her home once every two weeks. He was visiting his mother when the cleaners called.

“And I said: ‘by the way, you are vaccinated aren’t you?’ And she said ‘no’,” Dufour told CTV.

The service’s director says 93.5 per cent of workers are fully vaccinated. As for the rest, “I, as an employer, have to respect the right of the employee to their medical privacy,” said Roy Bhimpaul.

But as coronavirus cases skyrocket in Quebec, Dufour says clients should be able to choose whether they want service from someone who isn’t vaccinated.

A “right to privacy? The virus isn’t a private thing,” he said. “People should be notified ahead of time, let them make a decision”

