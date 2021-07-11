A Saturday night fight escalated and a gunshot rang out in Montreal

At least one shot was fired during an altercation between two groups of individuals on Saturday night in Montreal.

A 911 call at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning reported a possible armed person at the intersection of Atateken and St. Antoine East in the Ville-Marie borough.

"At the scene, police located at least one shell casing on the ground. A perimeter was immediately established to protect the scene," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

According to initial information, the altercation occurred not far from there, at the intersection of Wolfe and de la Gauchetière East, but the people involved had managed to flee the scene.

"During the altercation, at least one shot was fired in the direction of the victims, who fled the scene and took refuge nearby. None of the three men were injured," said Comtois. "The group of suspects fled after the event. There are no arrests to date."

The investigation by the SPVM continues.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 11, 2021.