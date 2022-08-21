iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway

image.jpg

For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said that officers received a call around 1:20 a.m. Saturday after a young woman was struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 20 in Dorval.

Officers arrived on the scene, and 26-year-old Nellie Niviaxie was pronounced dead on the scene.

"The reason why she was on the highway is to be investigated," said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

Two collision investigators were sent to the scene to investigate, and police are not considering it a criminal investigation.

Niviaxie was from the northern community of Umiujaq on the shore of Hudson Bay in Nunavik. She was staying at the same residential facility for Inuit, Ullivik, that the 22-year-old woman was at who was also hit and killed on a Montreal highway this week.

In that case, the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services confirmed that the woman from Puvirnituq died of her injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle around 4:55 a.m. on Thursday.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*